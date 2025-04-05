Accident claims seven lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No fewer than seven persons died in an early morning accident at NIPCO filling station axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

Okpe stated that the crash, which occurred at 7:00am, involved a Mack truck marked SEY 363 YY, a tanker with registration number T2900LA and a bus marked LSD 180 YA.

The FRSC spokesperson said that 15 people were involved in the accident, comprising 13 men and two women, adding that four persons were injured while seven people died.

She said that the accident occurred due to speed and loss of control by the driver of the Mack truck, which rammed into the two other vehicles.

Also Read:

“The injured victims were taken to Divine Touch Hospital and Glory Center Hospital, Ibafo, while the deceased were taken to Idera morgue, Sagamu,” she said.

The Sector Commander, Akinwumi Fasakin, sympathised with the families of the crash victims.

He urged those whose family members were on the road early in the morning, but had still not arrived their destination to contact FRSC Ibafo for more information.

Post Views: 1