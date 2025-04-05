FRSC hands N10m goods recovered from accident scene to owners

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ondo State Sector Command, has handed over goods worth N10 million recovered from an accident scene to the family of the victim.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Akure while handing over the goods, Dr Samuel Ibitoye, the Sector Commander, said the gesture was part of the corps’ transparency, honesty and passionate efforts.

Ibitoye said that the accident which occurred on March 23, at about 7.00am around checkpoint at Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, involved a commercial bus and trailer.

The sector commander, who said that no life was lost, explained that the victims sustained serious injuries on the legs and hands.

Ibitoye attributed the cause of the accident to speeding, leading to rear collision on the part of the commercial bus.

Also Read:

“So, we here to handover the recovered items; load of bags, to the owners through the union leader that came to collect them on behalf of the owners.

“According to the owners, the goods is over N10 million which contained fabrics and many other valuable items, transported from Kano to Ibadan, Oyo State.

“So, FRSC as an organisation full of integrity, and trained to be transparent, honest, loyal and passionate to the people.

“In any crash, FRSC will ensure that even if it is a pin inside the vehicle, it will be delivered to his or her owners or their families, and nothing will get missing,” he said.

Ibitoye appealed to drivers to be patient while on the roads, and shun speeding and over loading to avoid accident.

“To our drivers, especially those on interstate, you need to be patient, shun speeding and overloading, and not drive recklessly.

“And when they are tired, they should please have a stop and take a rest for at least 20 minutes, before embarking on their journey to save lives and property,” he said.

Rabiu Subaru, Chairman, hummer bus, trailer and J5, Shasha Unit, Akure, who received the goods on behalf of the owners, appreciated FRSC for the rescue and being honest with the items recovered from the accident scene.

Subaru said that the two occupants of the accident bus; motor boy and a driver who sustained serious injuries on their legs and hands, had been discharged from the hospital in Akure.

He explained that the victims have been taken to Gombe State for further medical treatment.

He commended the Ondo State Command of FRSC for paying the initial hospital bills of the accident victims before the arrival of their families.

“The people that have the goods are my people and road safety officials were with the victims throughout their stay in hospital to ensure they were given adequate treatment.

“So, all the items are complete with what I was given by the owners. Nobody collected money, even one naira, from me,” he said.

Post Views: 1