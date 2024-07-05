Nigeria’s economy can be turned around in few months – Dangote

The President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said that Nigeria’s economy can be turned around in a few months.

Dangote spoke after the inauguration of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council at the State House, Abuja.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated the Council with members drawn from different sectors of the society and economy.

Dangote, Africa’s richest man, said: “This is where the public and private sector will work together.

“We will advise the government on the type of policies needed to revamp the economy.

“Our economy can be turned around in a few months.

“Things will soon change.

“We will work to make sure that things change for the better.”

