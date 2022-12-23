UniAbuja researchers got N1b grants in 2022 – VC

The University of Abuja has said that its researchers won a total of N1 billion grants, following publications in first-class journals across the world.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, made this disclosure on Friday in Abuja.

He spoke during the university’s Authors and Researchers’ Recognition and Award ceremony, organised by the Centre for Sponsored Projects.

Na’Allah, while presenting the awards to the seven researchers, said the 2022 grants were more than what the university’s researchers got in previous years.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that five out of the seven award winners were under the gold category, while two were for silver and bronze categories respectively.

The vice-chancellor urged those leading in research to share their experiences with other, while reiterating that Nigeria cannot develop without investing in research.

Na’allah said: “If you are a kind of person who has gotten quite a lot, when somebody is developing, please offer to read through the proposal.

“Let every department try the idea of developing committees to do seminars on grants or invite people from other universities to come and give seminars.

“If you need my help as vice-chancellor, I will be ready to support. Let it be done at faculty level; let there be competition; that is the way it is.

“In 2022, University of Abuja made N1 billion grants. Last year, it was N300 million and it has increased this year.

“I am very proud of you and I’m ready to let the world know this. I also want to give them another promise that next year, it is going to be more than this.”

The Director of CSP, Prof. Obiageli Nnodu, said the criteria for the awards included: papers published in peer reviewed indexed journals, with impact factor in 2022.

According to Nnodu, the award categories are Publication-Gold Badge, Publications-Silver Badge and Publication-Bronze Badge.





