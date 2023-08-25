UNESCO REF wants Tinubu to work with CSOs, others on youth value

The UNESCO Read and Earn Federation (UNESCO REF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to work with relevant government entities, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and private sectors towards enhancing youth value.

The President, UNESCO REF, Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Ladigbolu said the actors must share in the president’s priorities on youths to maximise the efficacy of state and non-state efforts towards the actualising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that the goals must particularly be within the educational and economic values of the youth for the nation’s growth.

He commended the president for making the Federal Ministry Youths to stand alone, saying such would lead to transforming other sectors.

”Do you know that the most lucrative ministry before, now and forever is the ministry of youths? The economic value chain of the ministry of youths is more than oil exploration.

ALSO READ:

”President Tinubu must prioritise the intellectual reinsurance of Nigerian youths. This would go a long way toward letting them know their value and make sure they become the grand shaker of the world’s economic value.

”There is a need for a strategic and constructive synergy with the Federal Ministry of Education and relevant genuine educational professionals and not vendors for strategic mobilisation, sensitisation and awareness campaigns for technical engagement across all sectors.

”This will help inspire inter-generational connectivity and cooperation for a sustainable, peaceful and developed society through youths’ original creativity and providing the right tools and environment.

”Without a doubt, this country’s youth population boasts some of the highest level intellectuals in various industries and can compete and at the end exceed expectations,” he said.

Ladigbolu urged the president to remember that ‘today’s marketplace frustration and hard-to-till entrepreneurial land is tomorrow’s street anger and restlessness, hence the need to prioritise youth development.

According to him, there is no keener revelation of society’s soul than the way in which it treats its youth because discouraging them is simultaneously destroying the nation’s prosperity.

He added that the youths are more relevant and very relevant for the survival of Nigeria and also could make it relevant in the international community in future.