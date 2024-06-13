Why Simon Ekpa must be arrested, prosecuted — CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has adduced reasons why the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, must be arrested and prosecuted.

The General said this on a Channels Television’s special broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 25th Democracy Day in Abuja.

He said that the activities of Ekpa, who is based in Finland, and IPOB in the South-East were condemnable.

Musa said: “We have repeatedly complained about the issue of Simon Ekpa.

“He is in Finland and the Finnish Government is giving him all the support and he is doing what he is doing.

“The comments he is making, people are being killed and nothing is being done.

“This is democracy.

“If the European Union is supporting democracy and this is happening and they are not taking action, then they don’t mean well for Nigeria.

“We have said that in clear terms.

“We need to diplomatically find means of getting him out of whatever it is that he is doing.

“He must be arrested, he must be prosecuted.

“Look at it from the other way.

“Assuming he is in Nigeria, he is doing that to the Finnish government, you think the European Union will allow that to happen?

“They definitely will not.”

On the deradicalisation of the insurgents in the North East, a project launched by former President Muhammadu Buhari, known as Operation Safe Corridor, General Musa said: “It is working very well.

“I was the commander when it started.

“We were the ones that started it and every process that we did, we worked together with the state because the state had the authority on the ground.

“Before it started and they were willing to surrender, the states were the ones that took the mantle and we followed up.

“Everyone that surrendered came first to the security forces that were closest to them.

“They were disarmed, and we got the DSS (Department of State Services) to profile them.

“The state government provides the administration of those people and we took them to their camps.

“We were able to separate them and realised that not all of them were combatant.

“Some were forced, and some were used as labourers.

“The main ones that were the actual operators were kept separately, working together with the victims.”