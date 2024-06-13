Pastor Eragbai has removed many touts off Lagos streets — CP Adegoke

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, has called on Nigerians, especially leaders of religious bodies, to emulate the attributes of Rev. Ben Eragbai who he said has done a lot in removing touts and suspected criminals from the streets of Lagos.

He spoke at the 60th birthday thanksgiving of Eragbai, founder, Divine Appointment Ministry International, Ajah, Lagos.

Describing the cleric as a rare breed, Adegoke said: “I have known Rev. Ben Eragbai since my days as DPO (Divisional Police Officer) at Ilupeju.

“He takes Christianity to the streets.

“He is an unusual man of God, whom I have known for more than 20 years.

“He converted a lot of area boys and today most of them are now law-abiding citizens and are even ushers in his church.

“A rare feat by a minister of God.”

The Commissioner also further spoke on the role of the church in the society as a moral compass for citizens, stressing: “They have a lot of roles to play to encourage people to imbibe the life of Christ.

“If the church has a bigger influence on the society, the society will be much better.”

Speaking on the motivation for his philanthropic action, Eragbai said: “With the situation in Nigeria today, it would be very unfair for me to come in here expecting anything from anybody because of the way the country is at the moment.

“We are still praying that the country will turn around, especially today where we have lost a lot of our best brains to the Japa syndrome.

“You can see the multitude here, many of them can’t afford a square meal a day anymore.

“In previous years, Nigerians didn’t commit suicide, but now it is rampant.

“Now you have to ask yourself: How do I help?

“What do I do?

“This is my own little way of contributing and I feel it’s right for me to do this.

“I told my people that I don’t need anything.

“All we just need is to meet the needs of the people and that is what I try to do.”

Reflecting on the state of the nation, the man of God did not mince his words when he said: “We believe it’s going to get better.

“People always say Nigeria is bad, but Nigeria has never been good.

“Let’s face the reality.

“We heard the likes of Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Ras Kimono singing.

“They all sang against injustice, hunger and starvation.

“The situation is worse today.

“The only thing we can do is for everyone to pray for this nation and also believe God will positively turn things around one day.”

In the same vein, Eragbai bared his mind about the Japa syndrome, which many have taken as an escape route from the challenging situation in Nigeria, leading to a massive brain drain in certain sectors of the economy of the country.

He said: “Most nations our compatriots are running to also had issues in the past.

“There’s no place like home.

“I see people selling land to travel abroad.

“It’s not the best way out because I believe this nation must surely rise again and it’s just around the corner.

“I believe it has started already.”

Turning 60, Eragbail said, did not exert any toll on him.

His words: “I feel energetic.

“I feel like I am 35.

“I just finished the gym yesterday.

“Someone told me you don’t look 60.

“I told him if you serve ‘juju’, you look like ‘juju’.

“And if you serve God, you look like Him because God is the ancient of days.

“He doesn’t age.

“He doesn’t die.”

The high point of the event was when the celebrant showed his altruistic nature by distributing rice, groundnut oil, salt and some other needful things and some cash gifts to the less privileged and the needy.

Eragbai is an alumnus of the University of Benin and Gospel Light International Ministry Bible College, where he earned a degree in Bible theology.

In 2010, he was awarded a doctorate for excellence and outstanding performance.

As the Senior Pastor of Divine Appointment Ministry International, Lagos, Rev. Eragbai is known as an indefatigable soul winner who leads his congregational members periodically to conduct street evangelism in Lagos, taking praises and glorifying God to the people in a fashion he calls: “Church on the Streets.”

Jesus’s Soldier, as he is popularly known, is the principal host of: “Divine Power,” a gospel radio and television programme aired nationally and internationally.

He is the host pastor of War Against Satanic Manipulations, an annual event that is held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

He is also a prolific writer and author of several best-selling books, including: Living Above the Law; Wisdom Capsule; Power to Trouble Your Trouble; You Too Can Be Rich; and Let’s Talk about Sex.