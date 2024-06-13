Video: Aunty Ramota, Manager speak on BBL, going into coma + Videos

Nigerian actress, Ramota Adetu, popularly known as Aunty Ramota, and her Manager, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, also known as Ijoba Lande, have reacted to the news that the internet sensation is in a coma following an unsuccessful Brazilian Butt Lift.

The two of them reacted in separate videos posted on social media on Wednesday after the panic created by the news.

News had emerged that Aunty Ramota attempted a BBL, which failed.

She was then said to have been wheeled into the theatre at an hospital in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The news created a lot of panic on social media, especially among her fans.

In her own video, Aunty Ramota, who was eating, said: “My lovers, thank you, nothing happened to me.

“This is my body.”

Aunty Ramota responds to her fans after claims that she's in a coma.



Aunty Ramota responds to her fans after claims that she's in a coma.

Her Manager, who was miffed by the development, said he was alarmed by the news.

Ijoba Lande said such was shocking to him because he spoke with Aunty Ramota a day before the news went viral only for him to call her and her number was switched off.

He said he also tried to reach her mum, with whom she stays, and her number was also not reachable.

He said if the video in which she was seen being wheeled into the theatre was for clout chasing, then it was one step taken too far.

Aunty Ramota's manager speaks on her alleged 'coma', says it was a skit.



Aunty Ramota's manager speaks on her alleged 'coma', says it was a skit.