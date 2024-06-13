Dogara: Some Nigerians have private Dollar vaults

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that some Nigerians have private Dollar vaults and that until the Federal Government uses security agents to unravel them, the Naira will continue to wobble.

Dogara said this at the annual programme of a Lagos State-based Church, Covenant Nation: “The Platform Nigeria.”

The former Speaker, between 2015 and 2019, said Nigerians have an insatiable appetite for United States Dollar, adding: “All shady and authentic deals are closed in USD.”

Dogara said: “The USD is not going away anytime soon.

“The challenge before the government is how to unlock and make the USD locked up in private vaults in Nigeria begin to chase the naira.

“That, to me, is the commonsensical solution.

“I believe we have enough dollars in this country that we can unlock to make our economy work and crash the FX rate.

“To achieve this, the government must demand that all Nigerian exports, including crude oil exports, be paid for in naira, just as we don’t pay for any import into Nigeria from any country in naira.

“It’s not too much to demand that.

“Government through credible intelligence generated by security agencies ought to know those individuals in Nigeria who have taken advantage of the system and they have idle USD stashed in their private vaults.

“Should they fail to respond, it is my considered opinion that Mr. President should invoke and apply the MBS solution, the Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Saudi Arabia.

“No one who has taken advantage of the system should have the liberty to store in excess what his or her country desperately needs in order to lift millions of its people out of multidimensional poverty.

“I believe that the naira, as it stands today, is grossly undervalued.

“The most productive nations are not necessarily the nations with the strongest currencies.

“China is a perfect example.

“Take a look at the West African CFA countries.

“What are they producing and exporting relative to Nigeria?

“Why does CFA seem immune from the volatility our naira suffers?

“What can we find in economic theories that justifies the strength of the CFA against the naira?

“What was Nigeria producing in General (Sani) Abacha’s days or OBJ (Olusegun Obasanjo) or (Goodluck) Jonathan’s days when the naira was a bit stronger that we are not producing now?

“If the current downward spiral of the naira is not arrested, I fear that we may get to a point where we will have to ditch the naira altogether.

“May God forbid that.”