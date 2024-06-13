Sallah Durbar: Bayero requests for special security

The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has made a request for special security for the annual Sallah durbar.

The special security request, through his Private Secretary, was made to the Commission, Kano State Police Command.

In a letter: Ref: HRH/ADM/06/1/217, dated June 10, 2024, obtained by Daily Trust, Bayero said: “I’m directed by His Highness, The Emir of Kano, Alh Aminu Ado Bayero CFR, CNOL, JP; based on case number FHC/KN/CS/182/2004 in which the court ordered that Status Quo be maintained, I hereby write to convey his appreciation and sincere gratitude on your contributions and facilitation of peace and stability in Kano State during the period of Emirate Crisis. His Highness and the people of Kano are very grateful, indeed.

“Similarly, His Highness instructed me to request for special security arrangements for conduct of Sallah festivities (Eid-El Kabir) in Kano which commences on Sunday 16th of May 2024 to Thursday 20th of May 2024. All activities will emanate from Nassarawa Mini Palace in Kano.

“These festivities are significant cultural and religious events that attract a large number of participants and spectators from within and outside of Kano.

“In the light of the importance of maintaining peace, order, and security during these celebrations, we kindly request the support and assistance of your esteemed agency towards successful accomplishment of the events.”

The letter listed the activities to be observed as:

May 16, 2024: Eid prayer at Kofar Mata Prayer ground.

May 17, 2024 at 4pm: Hawan Daushe.

May 18, 2024 at 8am: Hawan Nassarawa.

May 20, 2024 at 8am: Hawan Zagayen gari.