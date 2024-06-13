Nigerian actress confirmed in new film with Kim Kardashian

Nigerian fans of Kim Kardashian are excited now more than ever after a new movie: “We Ride at Dawn,” was confirmed.

It is expected to make international headlines as the main actress in the film is fast rising Nigerian actress, Damarea Liao.

After speculations about the sudden disagreement between Liao and Kardashian, fans believe the new movie announcement is set to push the old news into the past.

The reality star and the Nigerian model are preparing to begin filming the new thriller next week, a report says.

Liao spoke out on Instagram, revealing her resignation from Miss Africa 2025 in the hopes of “focusing” on her career.

The 43-year-old revealed in an episode of the new season of “The Kardashians” that she is in her “actress era” and that this film was just the beginning.

This will be the first movie with a Nigerian female lead to feature as a new movie for streaming platform: “Pluto TV.”

The movie’s storyline follows the outline of a true story surrounding domestic violence.