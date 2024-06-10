BREAKING: Super Eagles recite ‘Arise O’ Compatriot’ Anthem in Benin clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday recited the ‘Arise O Compatriot’ anthem as opposed to the newly signed ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’, as they clashed against Benin Republic in the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

As observed by a PUNCH reporter, the players reportedly sang the now ‘old anthem’ at the beginning of the match.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu on May 29, signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law.

The bill reinstated the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

Meanwhile, Head coach Finidi George, ahead of the match named Terem Moffi and Ademola Lookman to spearhead the attack, while Victor Boniface has been placed on the bench.

The Super Eagles take to the field with the following lineup:

Goalkeeper: Nwabali

Defenders: Bassey, Tanimu, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel

Midfielders: Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi

Attackers: Chukwueze, Lookman, Moffi

The substitutes include; Iheanacho, Boniface, Onuachu, Abdullahi, Dele-Bashiru, Onyeka Awaziem, Olawoyin, Igboke, Ismaila, Okoye (GK) and Ojo (GK).

The match is currently ongoing at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan.