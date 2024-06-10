You’ ll be lynched, IPOB tells EEDC staff over threat to disconnect power in South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra has sent a note of warning to Enugu Electricity Distribution Company to jettison the idea of disconnecting South East power for failure to clear their accumulated energy bills.

The group pushing for secession said this in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

He added that any EEDC staff seen trying to disconnect people’s light must be dealt with.

It will be recalled that EEDC had listed all customers owing debt and had threatened to disconnect their lights.

Among the listed are: “Enugu State government, Ebonyi State government, Anambra State government, Abia State government, Imo State government, Innoson Technical & Industries, University of Nigeria (Enugu & Nsukka Campuses) and Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd. Others are Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Railway Corporation, National Drug Law Enforcement, UNTH, Enugu, Ebonyi State University, Nigeria Coal Corporation Quarters, Federal Secretariat & Establishment, GMO Rubber Division, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Ebonyi State Govt. (Ecumenical Centre 1), Nigeria Prisons Training School, Central Bank of Nigeria offices, Concorde Hotel, Owerri, and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Also Read:

“Enugu High Court, Reliable Steel & Plastic Ind. Ltd., Jilnas Industries, BENGAS Nigeria Ltd., CIFO Petroleum Ltd., STANEL Filling Station, Highlift Pumping Station, FINOC Industries Ltd., Aluminium Extrusion Industries Ltd., VIN VAL Limited, Local Government Council offices, Saint Davids Porter Nigeria Ltd., Gees Denver Company Limited, the Federal Controller of Works, Hospitals Management Board and DONLINK Plastic Industries.”

Reacting to the development, IPOB advised South East governors to cancel all power contracts they had with EEDC, noting that the region needs light for development.

The statement read: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu calls on the governors in the South East to cancel all Power contracts with Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for being an impediment to the development of the Region.

“EEDC has proven to be incapable of providing reliable, adequate, and affordable electricity to support economic stimulation and growth of the South East.

“The South East Governors should leverage the electricity deregulation policy of Tinubu’s government and engage other local or foreign electricity generation and distribution companies to take the place of the EEDC.

“The current electricity deregulation policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria has given powers to the State Government to generate and distribute power to their state.

“Therefore, South East Governors must not subject the Eastern Region to darkness in order to please the insatiably greedy company called EEDC and its owner.

“Electricity is a catalyst for economic development and growth, which Ndigbo must not be denied at a time like this.

“South East Governors have no excuse for not providing reliable and efficient electricity in their States. The time of giving excuses with the monopoly of NEPA, PHCN, or EEDC is over.

“Now, the Federal Government Electricity deregulation has given them the power to hire and fire any electricity company in their state.

“Eastern region governors can come together and partner with a reputable power company that can provide steady and affordable electricity for the entire region.

“The governors must ensure that there is adequate electricity in the region without further delay.

“Our attention has been drawn to the unconfirmed letter written to the South East governors, universities, institutions, companies and communities by EEDC to these people and groups mentioned above to come and pay what they did not consume and failure to do so EEDC will shut off their lights.

“We beg EEDC to jettison such idea because we don’t want to use force on them and if they want to test the power IPOB possesses, we will let them taste the venom. If they venture to cut any lights in the South East this time around, we will react because we have endured enough.

“The citizens of the South East are charged to deal with anyone seen as EEDC representatives anywhere in our land who try to shut off people’s lights.

“They must be lynched and they must call any IPOB office close to you with the information.

“EEDC is a big disappointment to the people of the SouthEast Region. They are not showing any sign of repentance or improvement in the electricity distribution, and they failed to provide prepaid meters across the SouthEast Region.

“Their incompetent should not be endured any longer. IPOB wants the governors not to allow EEDC to use another company to come back and deceive them, and try to take another contract because EEDC has failed and cannot handle the electricity distribution in the SouthEast Region. PERIOD!

“IPOB wants the governors to take responsibility for providing steady light in the SouthEast Region. The development and progress of the South East is dependent on these conditions.

“They should stop every unnecessary excuse. IPOB and Ndigbo, in general, have lost confidence in EEDC.

“Our people must be prepared to chase EEDC out of the region. IPOB is not backing down on plans of ejecting the rogue company called EEDC from the region.

“The South Eastern Governors must wake up and demonstrate their willingness to drive economic development of the East via the provision of steady and affordable electricity by cancelling all power deals with incompetent and extortionist- Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC.”