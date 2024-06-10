Sanwo-Olu succeeds Akeredolu as Chair of South West Governors

Sequel to their closed door meeting on Monday, the six governors of the South-West geo-political zone have appointed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as the new Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

The Eagle Online reports that the governors met at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Office of the Governor and after three hours of deliberation issued a communique.

Sanwo-Olu, briefing the state House Correspondents after the meeting, announced that the governors appointed him as the new Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, succeeding the late Ondo State Governor, Ogbeni Rotimi Akeredolu.

However, he was silent on the decision taken on the issue of ongoing Minimum Wage controversy between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, saying they await the final outcome between the two parties.

The governors in attendance at the meeting are: Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; and Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji.