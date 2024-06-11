Minister to NFF: Nigerians need to know reason for Super Eagles poor performance

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has demanded a detailed technical report from the Nigeria Football Federation on the Super Eagles’ disappointing results in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

This was revealed in a statement issued by Diana-Mary Nsan, the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media.

The Super Eagles managed to secure only one point from a possible six following a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and 1-2 loss to Benin Republic in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire in its third and fourth games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

These results leave the Super Eagles with just three points from a possible 12.

Enoh expressed dissatisfaction with the results, especially considering the support the NFF had received from the Federal Government.

He said: “The recent results are unacceptable, in spite the immense support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans, the Super Eagles have underperformed.

“The NFF must provide a comprehensive technical report explaining the reasons behind this poor showing, and give cause why there mustn’t be consequences for the disappointment.”

Enoh emphasised that Nigerian football fans demand and deserve answers and accountability from the NFF.

He added: “Our supporters are passionate and devoted.

“They deserve an explanation for why our national team has not been performing to the expected standards since after the last AFCON.”