Oyo begins verification of land titles

The Oyo State Government has commenced the verification of title documents within its industrial acquisitions all over the State.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Oyelade, the enforcement team of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development was led by the Commissioner, Williams Funmilayo, during a tour of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Funmilayo said the joint physical site inspections were conducted to verify and identify developments without formal integration or building plan approval in and around the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway industrial acquisitions and Oluyole Industrial Estate acquisition.

Required notices were served on the identified illegal structures so as to enforce proper management of state land and ensure that Internal Generated Revenue is guaranteed.

In addition, the existing companies were requested to pay their Land Use Charges at the right time, while default notices were served on defaulters.

The Commissioner warned the companies to desist from illegal development without necessary approvals and delay in payment of statutory fees such as Land Use Charge, Assessment Bill and taxes etc into government coffers.

Some of the companies visited were AP filling station along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Valency Agro, Lebrony Agro Limited, RCC Quarry Site, Ubereness Nigeria Limited and Jubaili Seed Company.

Amongst the team that went out for the enforcement were the Permanent Secretary (Lands), Mofoluke Adebiyi; Special Adviser to the Governor on Land matters, Hon. Akinshete Olakunle; Special Assistant on Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Dairo Lanre; General Manager on Private Networks Nigeria Limited, Ladigbolu Ayodeji; Directors; and some other staff of the Ministry.