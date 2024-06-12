National Anthem: We released approved version — NOA

The National Orientation Agency has explained that the official version of the National Anthem it unveiled remains the correct lyrics approved in the Act signed by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2024.

Director General of the Agency, Mallam Issa-Onilu, made the clarification in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The clarification came following news reports quoting the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, as saying that the version of the national anthem released by the NOA was incorrect.

Believing that the Senate President was misquoted, Mallam Issa-Onilu advised the media to always cross-check their facts before publication.

He also advised the media to check the Act signed by the President as approved by the National Assembly to confirm the version as released by the NOA.

He said: The official version that we issued remains the correct lyrics.

“We are making an effort to standardise the instrumental and audio versions before we release it to the public.”

In the statement released to the media by the NOA’s Deputy Director of Press, Paul Odenyi, the agency said it released the official version of the reintroduced national anthem last week to guide citizens who might be unsure of the correct lyrics.