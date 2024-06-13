Fall: I’m a Yoruba boy who did ‘idobale’ for democracy — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has spoken on his fall after stepping into a van for the inspection of the parade for the 2024 Democracy Day celebration in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday.
President Tinubu spoke at the Democracy Day banquet which was held on Wednesday in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said: “Early this morning, I had a swagger, and it’s on social media.
“They were confused about whether I was doing Buga or Babariga, but it is a day to celebrate democracy while doing ‘idobale’ (a Yoruba word meaning prostration) for the day.
“I am a traditional Yoruba boy, and I did my idobale.”