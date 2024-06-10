NPFL: Sunshine stars beat Akwa United in Akure

Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Sunday defeated fellow strugglers, Akwa United, 2-0 in the match day 35 encounter of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The match, played at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, was a push for survival in the league for both teams.

Lucky Nwafor and Ibrahim Yusuf did the job for the hosts.

The home team threw everything at their opponent’s half in the first half, but could not get a breakthrough as the first half ended goalless.

Sunshine Stars’ best chance came in the 47th minute with Lucky Nwafor’s 26 yards shot, which didn’t shake the net.

Sunshine Stars’ forward, Promise Awosanmi, also got a chance after Sunshine’s Nwafor’s beautiful control in the vital area, but missed the target.

Akwa United’s effort to push for an equaliser failed as the home team’s defenders were resilient and coordinated.

However, Boboye’s introduction of young sensation, Chinedu Nwosu, in the 73rd minute did the magic as Lucky Nwafor was lucky to give the home team an opener in the 74th minute.

One of the substitutes, Yusuf Ibrahim, scored from a close range free kick to make it 2-0 to put the game beyond the visitors.

Sunshine Stars’ Technical Adviser, Kennedy Boboye, in his post match interview, assured the home fans that the team would continue to push until the league is over.

Boboye said: “It’s a good one for us at home today.

“It’s not over yet, but of course, we are happy with the result because it pushed us out of the danger zone.

“We won’t relent.

“We fought hard, we decided not to give up, no matter what, in the first half.

“We continued to push harder because we had no option than to win, which we eventually did.

“Today’s victory will lift us on the log.

“We will continue to push to the last day.”

Akwa United’s Head coach, Mohammed Babaganaru, said the game was a disappointing one for his side as they failed to pick the needed points.

“It’s not easy to play a relegated threatened team in the league,” Babaganaru said.

Sunshine Stars, who are now in 11th position on the table, will be up against Doma United of Gombe in their next match.