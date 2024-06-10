Troops thwart kidnap attempt in Delta, rescue passengers

Troops of the Nigerian Army, on Sunday, successfully foiled a kidnap attempt by a suspected terrorist group on the 46-kmUghelli-Patani Road in Delta.
This was made known in a post on its official X Handle on Sunday.
The Nigerian army said its troops’ swift response to a distress call resulted in the rescue of passengers who had been kidnapped while travelling in a commercial bus.
It said the troops, upon receiving the distress call, rapidly mobilised and confronted the terrorists, who were armed with assorted weapons.
According to the post, a fierce firefight ensued, compelling the terrorists to abandon their captives and flee the scene.
“The rescued passengers have been taken into safe custody, where they are receiving necessary care and support.
“Meanwhile, the troops are currently pursuing the fleeing terrorists,” the post noted.
NAN