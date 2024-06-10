Troops thwart kidnap attempt in Delta, rescue passengers

Troops of the Nigerian Army, on Sunday, successfully foiled a kidnap attempt by a suspected terrorist group on the 46-kmUghelli-Patani Road in Delta.

This was made known in a post on its official X Handle on Sunday.

The Nigerian army said its troops’ swift response to a distress call resulted in the rescue of passengers who had been kidnapped while travelling in a commercial bus.

It said the troops, upon receiving the distress call, rapidly mobilised and confronted the terrorists, who were armed with assorted weapons.

According to the post, a fierce firefight ensued, compelling the terrorists to abandon their captives and flee the scene.

Also Read:

“The rescued passengers have been taken into safe custody, where they are receiving necessary care and support.

“Meanwhile, the troops are currently pursuing the fleeing terrorists,” the post noted.

NAN