NPFL: Rangers, Enyimba FC match abandoned + All Week 35 results

The Week 35 star match of the Nigerian Premier Football League between Rangers International of Enugu and Enyimba of Aba was abandoned by the visitors.

The Oriental derby, played on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, ended in the 107th minute of play.

It was abandoned by Enyimba after Rangers were awarded a penalty in the 107th minute of play.

Enyimba players protested the penalty.

When the centre referee stood his ground, Enyimba players walked out of the pitch and refused to come back to continue play.

After waiting for Enyimba players to return to the pitch, the referee positioned the ball at the spot only for some fans at the stand, suspected to be Enyimba fans, to start throwing objects into the field.

The referee and the Rangers players became afraid and ran for their safety while the missiles continued to fly into pitch.

The fans overpowered the stadium stewards and invaded the pitch of play, thus bringing the game to an abrupt end.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, with 25,000 capacity, was full with about 40,000 spectators.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that at the time of the incident, the game was goalless.

Also Read:

Week 35 matches

Lobi Stars FC 3-2 Remo Stars FC

Abia Warriors FC 0 – 0 Bendel Insurance FC

Heartland FC 3-1 Doma United FC

Bayelsa United FC 2-2 Sporting Lagos FC

Enugu Rangers International FC 0-0 Enyimba International FC (suspended)

Rivers United FC 1-0 Shooting Stars FC

Sunshine Stars FC 2-0 Akwa United FC.

The following matches were played on Saturday:

Katsina United FC 4-0 Gombe United FC

Plateau United FC 2-0 Kwara United FC

Kano Pillars FC 1-1 Niger Tornadoes FC.