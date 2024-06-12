Dangote refinery shifts date to begin supply of petrol

Dangote Petrochemical Refinery has announced a shift in the production of petrol to July.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, made this known to newsmen on Sunday at the site of the refinery in Lagos.

He spoke to newsmen during a tour of the facility with the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Leader of the Senate, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele; and a team of other senators on Sunday.

Also Read:

He said: “We had a bit of delay, but PMS will start coming out by 10 to 15 of July.

“But then we want to keep it in the tank to make sure that it settles.

“So by the third week of July, we’ll be able to come out to take it into the market.”