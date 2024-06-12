Another veteran Nollywood actor, Sule Suebebe, dies

Another veteran Nollywood actor, Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known as Sule Suebebe, is dead.

According to available information, the actor, of the Yoruba genre, died on Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Suebebe had been indisposed for some time.

A popular Oyo State-based cleric, Pastor Ademola Amusan, also known as Agbala Gabriel, who had been taking care of Suebebe, including providing accommodation for him, revealed the death of the actor.

Amusan wrote on his Facebook page: “It’s a pity, Baba Suebebe died at the hospital this morning. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”