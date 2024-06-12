Scramble to replace Yemi-Esan begins as HoCSF retires

The scramble to replace Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has commenced.

The Eagle Online was told that Permanent Secretaries who feel they are qualified have started lobbying to replace her.

The Eagle Online also understands that the Permanent Secretaries have written examinations to determine their suitability to emerge as the replacement of Yemi-Esan, nee Majabi, who will retire on August 13, 2024.

The indigene of Kogi State was born on August 13, 1964.

It was gathered that the Dental Surgeon is to proceed on retirement leave next month.

Though the replacement of Yemi-Esan is completely dependent on President Bola Tinubu, sources said some Permanent Secretaries have started lobbying.

Also Read:

Section 171 (1) and (2) (a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, gave the powers to appoint persons into certain positions, including that of the HoSF, to the president.

It states: “Power to appoint persons to hold or act in the offices to which this section applies and to remove persons so appointed from any such office shall vest in the President. The offices to which this section applies are, namely… Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.”

Section 171 (3) added: “An appointment to the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation shall not be made except from among Permanent Secretaries or equivalent rank in the civil service of the federation or of a State.”

A source told The Eagle Online that someone from the core North will likely succeed Yemi-Esan, who is from Kogi State, which is considered a peripheral Northern state oscillating between the north and south.

The source said this is because the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, is from Oyo State in the southern part of the country.

The source further told The Eagle Online: “From my understanding of the civil service and appointments, the balancing equation must be the topmost consideration in President Tinubu replacing the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase.

“This is because he is from the same south as the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, who is from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“So my thinking is that despite the fact that some consider it that Yemi-Esan is from the North, with the appointment of Olaopa as the FCSC Chairman, someone from the core North will still replace her.

“But the two key issues in her replacement are: it is solely the prerogative of the president and the president must choose from among the permanent secretaries at the federal or state level.”