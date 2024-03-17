UK-based Oldham FC’s coach interested in Golden Eaglets’ job

Oldham FC’s U-19 coach, Chuks Akuneto, has declared interest to be head coach of Nigeria’s U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets.

Oldham currently compete in the National League, the fifth level of the English football league system.

Akuneto is also among the candidates that applied for the vacant Golden Eaglets coaching position.

Akuneto, in a WhatsApp message to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday, said that he would revitalise youth football in Nigeria.

He also expressed his readiness to bring his wealth of experience from his sojourn at the English club to the development of Nigeria’s most successful cadet team.

Akuneto said he would return to Nigeria to replicate what he achieved by developing youth players into national team stars just like he did in the UK.

He said: “I am definitely interested in managing the national U-17 team.

“I have applied for the job and trust the process.

“I believe my knowledge, experience, and qualifications in age-grade football make me a strong candidate.

“My focus goes beyond simply winning matches but the need for a strategic approach to youth development.

“Nigeria has never lacked talents.

“The missing link is ensuring a smooth progression of players from youth teams to the senior side.

“This can be achieved by prioritising player development right from the Golden Eaglets level.”

Akuneto added that he envisioned a future where the Super Eagles boast a deep pool of talent, striking fear into the hearts of opposing teams.

He said: “I want to give back to my country.

“That’s why I’m offering my services to the Nigeria Football Federation.

“If they believe I’m the right person to transform youth football, I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

NAN reports that Akuneto has an impressive 15-year playing career across five countries, and has enjoyed a successful coaching career.

He once held positions with Stockport County’s U-18s, FC United of Manchester’s Youth Team Manager and had also served as their first-team Coach.