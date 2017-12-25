Troops ambush Boko Haram terrorist IED expert, recovers over 200 cows

Troops of 21 Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with elements of 121 Battalion on Friday laid an ambush for Boko Haram terrorists at one of their suspected crossing points near Firgi, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

During the ambush, the troops neutralized one of the terrorists suspected to be an Improvised Explosives Device expert, while other terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

The gallant troops recovered one gas cylinder suspected to be for IED, two water bottles and one motorcycle.

In another development, troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Saturday following a report that suspected Boko Haram terrorists have rustled and carted away over 200 cows at Makandari Village in Kala Balge Local Government Area, mobilized a fighting patrol, which pursued the terrorists to Beneri village, where contact was made.

The patrol team engaged the terrorists and neutralized two of the criminal Boko Haram terrorists cattle rustlers.

They recovered one AK-47 Rifle, an empty Magazine, two motorcycles and one National Identity Card.

In addition, the gallant troops also recovered all the rustled cows and returned to the rightful owners.

—