Toxic petroleum products: Senate vows to expose saboteurs in oil sector

The Senate says it will not hesitate to expose any individual or establishments involved in importation of alleged toxic petroleum products into country.

Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the alleged economic sabotage in the Nigerian petroleum industry, stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Bamidale said the committee would carry out the investigation in the overall interest of Nigerians.

“We are taking this task seriously with a view to addressing fundamental issues that pose grave threats to our economic prosperity, fiscal stability and public health as a federation.

“In line with our mandate, we will definitely unravel the roots of economic sabotage in Nigeria’s petroleum industry and make necessary recommendations that will entrench global best practices in the industry and open it up for more investments, especially in midstream and downstream sectors.

“We are utterly committed to this mandate, we shall carry out this national assignment without fear or favour.

“We shall be fair and just to all parties with a view to promoting and protecting the strategic national interests of our fatherland.”

According to him, the committee will examine the pre-shipment and pre-discharge test parameters adopted by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority.

This, he said, was to uncover loopholes, if any, being exploited to get toxic petroleum cargos into the country.

He said the committee would determine the level of compliance of NNPCL’s direct sale and direct purchased arrangements in line with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

According to him, it will beam legislative searchlight on the activities of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), including payments made to transporters in the last 10 years.

“We will enquire from the NNPCL the status of the 22 depots built by the defunct NNPC to eliminate road distribution of petroleum products.

“We will also meet with stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, with a view to identifying possible gaps in regulating and strengthening the surveillance and monitoring structures in place to enable Nigeria detect violations of best practice standards in the importation of products.”

Bamidele also said that the committee would engage with NNPCL with a view to understanding the extent of its determination and timelines for the start-up of government-funded oil refineries.

He said the committee would also investigate how institutions across the importation and distribution chain failed to conduct quality sampling, shipped in products without auditing among other terms of reference.

According to him, the Senate did not constitute the committee to intimidate and witch-hunt any party.

He, however, said that the committee was constituted for the purpose of ensuring social and economic justice in the light of grim realities facing Nigeria.

He assured the public that the committee would pursue the investigation with utmost diligence and integrity.

“We are dedicated to safeguarding the interests of all Nigerians and restoring confidence in our energy sector.”

He called on all relevant stakeholders to cooperate fully with the investigation, adding that the committee was dedicated to safeguarding interests of all Nigerians and restoring confidence in our energy sector.

“Together, we can ensure that such an incident does not re-occur and that the integrity of our fuel supply chain is maintained and the timelines for the start-up of funded oil refineries, are determined.”

He said a public hearing with concerned stakeholders to unravel those behind illicit importation of hazardous, substandard petroleum products into Nigeria would hold from September 10 to 12.

