Four months 10 days leave for widows: Kudos to Katsina government – MURIC

The Katsina State chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern has given kudos to the government of Katsina State for granting four months and 10 days leave to widows in Katsina State in line with Islamic principles.

In a statement on Friday 26th July, 2024 by the chairman of the Sokoto State chapter of the organization, Dr. Muhammad Mansur Aliyu Esq, MURIC expressed pleasure at the development.

He said: “We at MURIC have received with great pleasure the news published by national dailies about the widows leave of 4 months and 10 days approved for widows in Katsina State.

“According to the report, the leave was approved sequel to a motion passed by the Katsina State House of Assembly requesting the executive arm to issue a circular granting 4 months and 10 days leave (the period prescribed in Islam for widows to stay at home, also known as Iddah period, Qur’an 2 verse 234).

“A memo was reportedly presented before the Katsina State Executive Council to that effect; and the Council approved it and issued a circular to all ministries, departments and agencies in the State to grant their female staff chance to observe the 4 months 10 days Iddah period.

“As a result of this, widows in Katsina State can now enjoy their Allah-given fundamental human right in widowhood. (https://punchng.com/katsina-grants-widows-four-months-mourning-leave/).captioned

It will be recalled that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had in a press statement captioned ‘Give Widows Four and Half Months Leave’ issued on 12th January, 2024 asked the federal government to approve 4 and a half months leave for widow-employees across the federation. This is to enable them to recover and compose themselves after the demise of their husbands (https://www.thecable.ng/muric-asks-fg-to-approve-four-months-leave-for-widows/).

“MURIC commends the Katsina State House of Assembly for paying heed to its demand by initiating the process. MURIC also commends the Katsina State Executive Council and the governor in particular for approving the 4 months and 10 days leave for widows in the state.

“We urge the Federal Government and other state governments to emulate Katsina State government by granting the said leave for widows in order to ameliorate the predicament of widows nationwide regarding the way they are treated by their employers immediately after their husbands die.”

