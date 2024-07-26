LG Autonomy: Teachers’ salaries better paid by states – NUT

The Nigeria Union of Teachers has commended President Bola Tinubu for the bold step taken to ensure Local Government financial autonomy.

The union, however said that funding of basic education, including teachers’ salary should be handled by state governments, financial autonomy of the councils, notwithstanding.

The National President, NUT, Comrade Audu Amba, stated the position of the union, after its National Executive Council, meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Specifically, Amba said that the NEC resolved that salaries and allowances of Basic Education teachers and other support staff members, should be deducted as first-line charge from the Consolidated Revenue.

He said, after the deduction from the consolidated revenue, the fund should be paid directly to the State Universal Basic Education Boards nationwide, for onward disbursement to beneficiaries

According to him, on no circumstance, should basic education be left entirely in the hands of the local government councils.

“The levels and ratios of participation of the three tiers of government, in respect of entire funding of basic education in Nigeria, should be expressly provided through Constitutional amendments.

“The NEC-in-session has deliberated on this topical issue of concern to teachers in the basic education segment of our school system and by extension all Nigerian teachers in the light of its implications to the funding of basic education in Nigeria.

“Our call that basic education should be shielded from unwarranted neglect and abuse, is necessitated in the light of importance of basic education layer of the nation’s education system; being the bedrock of our national orientation and development ,” he said.

Amba, therefore, urged President Tinubu and the National Assembly to rise to the occasion, by causing desirable amendments in the nation’s revenue allocation formular to reflect the realities of the day.

“As necessitated by the recent Supreme Court judgment on the autonomy of Local Government Councils.

“Our highly sought national development cannot be achieved without a solid and properly funded basic education for the entire citizens of our great nation.

“NUT is confident that, if the job of the teacher is properly perceived, rated and protected through the on-going Constitution amendment and schools are efficiently and effectively funded and managed, the Olympian heights of insecurity in Nigeria will be curbed to the barest minimum,” he added

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on July 11, the Supreme Court affirmed the financial autonomy of the nation’s 774 local governments councils.

Amba lauded the landmark judgment which overturned the longstanding practice, where state governments received federal allocations on behalf of local government councils and withheld the funds.

He, equally hailed the court’s directive, abrogating the State and Local Governments Joint Allocation Accounts as well as Caretaker Committee for the council’s administration.

Amba stressed that the apex court’s decision had necessitated the need for the national assembly, to swiftly commence consequential amendment of the 1999 Constitution to seamlessly synchronise with the judgment of the court.

