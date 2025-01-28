Tinubu hails former deputy on 70th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has hailed Otunba Femi Pedro, his deputy when he was the Lagos State governor, at 70.

President Tinubu heaped the praise on Pedro at 70 in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday and made available to the media.

He said in the statement: “Today, I celebrate my dear friend and brother, Otunba Femi Pedro, who will be 70 on January 29.

“Otunba Femi Pedro is a brilliant mind and a dedicated public servant whose contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria continue to inspire many. As my deputy when I was governor of Lagos, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and the progress of our nation. This attribute sets him apart as a leader who always puts the people first.

“Beyond his years of service in government, Otunba Femi Pedro has distinguished himself as a trailblazer in banking and entrepreneurship. He has created opportunities for many and contributed to Nigeria’s economic growth. His leadership, integrity, and deep sense of patriotism remain a source of inspiration for those who seek to make a difference.

“As Femi marks this milestone, I join his family, friends, and well-wishers in praying for his continued good health, happiness, and fulfilment in the years ahead.

“Happy 70th birthday, Femi. May the years ahead bring even more incredible blessings.”

