President Tinubu celebrate Governor Fubara at 50

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on his 50th birthday.

President Tinubu lauded Governor Fubara’s contributions to governance in Rivers State and his efforts to foster growth in the region.

He further urged the governor to redouble his efforts in promoting peace and unity, emphasising the importance of harmony as a foundation for sustainable development.

He said: “As you celebrate this milestone, I commend your dedication to the service of your people. Governance thrives where peace reigns.

“I encourage you to continue working tirelessly to bring people together, resolve differences, and create an environment where progress can flourish for the benefit of all Rivers people.”

President Tinubu wished Governor Fubara continued wisdom, strength, and success in his leadership journey and prayed for more remarkable achievements in the years ahead.

