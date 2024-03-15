Tinubu appoints ex-MILAD ES for Almajiri Education, aide on chieftaincy matters

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Brigadier-General Lawal Ja’afar Isa (retd) as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

So also did Ngelale reveal the appointment of Alhaji Tijani Hashim Abbas as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Chieftaincy Matters.

General Isa was Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996, Abbas is the Sarkin Sudan Kano.

Ngelale said in the statement: “The President anticipates that the new appointees will bring their vast experience into these important roles, which impact the very core of society, while ensuring that his administration’s drive to guarantee Nigeria’s out-of-school children the most comprehensive education is realized in the superceding interest of the nation’s future.”