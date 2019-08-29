Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on August 26, 2019 arrested three members of a local vigilante group in Ijebu-Igbo, popularly known as YALUWON, over the gruesome murder of a 24-year-old 400 Level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

The all male suspects: Idowu Ayodele, aka Olori Odo; Segun Ogunbanwo, aka Kikisore; and Salisu Akeem, were arrested following a petition written to the Commissioner of Police by the father of the victim, Surakat Obisanwo, who complained that his son, Ahmed Obisanwo, and one of his friends were arrested on August 18, 2019 at Ijebu-Igbo by the local security outfit on allegation that the two friends were members of Eiye cult group.

Obisanwo further stated in his petition that the security men claimed that they were taking the arrested victims to Ijebu-Igbo Police Station but enquiry made at the police station revealed that the boys were never taken there and since then the whereabout of his son remained unknown.

On the strength of the petition, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, directed the Anti-cultism Section of the Command to investigate and unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the victim.

The team embarked on technical and forensic investigation through which they discovered that the two boys were never at any time taken to the police station but instead the security men released one of them and killed the other one who happened to be the son of the petitioner.

After killing him, they stripped his corpse naked before throwing it into Osun River for it to flow freely into the lagoon.

Recovered from them were four locally made double barrel guns; 10 live cartridges; one iron axe; one native dagger; and one jacket with security inscription on it.

The spokesman of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abimbola Oyeyemi, said efforts are in top gear to apprehend other members of the group connected with the case.