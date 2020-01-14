An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ake on Tuesday remanded three men in a correctional centre for allegedly kidnapping and killing a seven-year-old boy, Musa Abdulmalik.

The defendants, Faruq Sheiidu, 34; Nurah Habbib, 26; and Mohammed Bello, 42, whose pleas were not taken, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, kidnap and murder.

The Magistrate,Victoria Williams, ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Williams adjourned the case till March 16 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Adekunle Opayemi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on December 11, 2019 at about 8:00pm at Alhaji Musa Abdulamid Compound, Oke field area of Abeokuta.

Opayemi said that the defendants kidnapped and killed the boy after his parents could not pay the ransom they asked for.

“The trio took the boy to where nobody could have access to him and strangled him to death,” the prosecutor said.

Opayemi said that the offences contravened Sections 516(A), 23(2), 24(1) and 324 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.