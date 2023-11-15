The puzzling issue of mental instability among young girls in Nigeria, by Matthew Ma

“The issue of mental instability among young girls in Nigeria has become a pressing concern that requires immediate attention. The root causes of this phenomenon are complex and multifaceted, including poverty, lack of education, and social and cultural factors. In addition, the lavish lifestyles of wealthy individuals, ostentatious displays of wealth by music stars and religious leaders, and the dazzling lyrics contained in music by some idols all contribute to this issue. Furthermore, prosperity preaching by religious leaders and the notion that God can make one a millionaire overnight exacerbate the problem. Nollywood films also frequently promote these messages, and parental control in many homes has been found to be lacking.”

A concerning trend has emerged in Nigeria, where a significant number of young girls are experiencing unexplained psychosis. Videos are circulating online about nude young women roaming around the streets in Nigeria. In one of the videos, the young woman was begging for help from the crowd. It was shocking to see how many people ignored her. I was eager to see someone call the police, but instead, people were busy recording and taking pictures of her. A disturbing event was recorded on camera in the prominent city of Abeokuta, located in Ogun State. The video displays a young woman exhibiting erratic behavior, ultimately leading to her removing her clothes and behaving like a dog. Speculation circulated that cybercriminals may have leveraged the girl for money-related rituals. Despite the video’s extensive distribution, the woman’s identity is still unconfirmed.

At an event hosted by the Rotary Club of Agege for Peace & Conflict Resolution and Prevention Month, CSP Adekunle Frederick Ajisebutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, addressed the concerning rise in mental health issues among young women in Lagos. He attributed this trend to the uncontrolled abuse of dangerous drugs, including the mixing of highly potent drugs with marijuana. Ajisebutu also noted that neglectful parenting and failure to educate and monitor children against negative influences are contributing factors. Additionally, he highlighted the dangerous rituals young people engage in to obtain wealth. In his role as an Operation Officer for the anti-cultism unit of Lagos State Police Command, Ajisebutu discovered that nearly 60% of young people in Lagos State are living extravagant lifestyles with expensive cars. According to a 2018 study conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, 25% of drug users in Nigeria are women. It is not uncommon to come across young and vibrant Nigerian women who consume drugs, alcohol, smoke, or drink in local hangouts, event centers, rave parties, clubhouses, and other unfamiliar places. Unfortunately, some young women who prioritize wealth and living on the edge tend to frequent these locations despite the potential risks to their safety. Despite warnings about the potential dangers of unfamiliar environments and unknown individuals, some women choose to engage in risky behaviors that may jeopardize their well-being. Unfortunately, a recent incident involved a young woman who was dropped off by a group of boys and began exhibiting strange behavior. She seemed to have lost touch with reality and was unable to recognize her surroundings or her hotel. Despite efforts by concerned individuals to assist her in returning home, their attempts were unsuccessful. The woman was asked to sit down but had difficulty complying, leading some to speculate that she may have been drugged. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred, and it highlights the need for increased vigilance and safety measures.

What could be the reason behind the higher prevalence of mental illness among women compared to men? Is the “Yahoo boy” phenomenon just a red herring, diverting attention away from the real issue of increasing mental health problems in young women? Some experts suggest that the root cause of the problem is drug abuse, with substances like cannabis, cocaine, amphetamine, heroin, diazepam, codeine, cough syrup, and tramadol being commonly used. These drugs are obtained from various sources, including pharmacies, drug markets, hawkers, friends, and dealers. It is believed that young women use drugs to enhance their physical performance and for recreational purposes. Shockingly, in some Nigerian states, it is estimated that nearly all young women between the ages of 15 and 30 have experimented with illicit drugs at some point in their lives. Among young boys, there is a more significant gender difference in overall drug use, but this gap seems to be growing among young women. However, when it comes to more severe and problematic drug use, the difference between women and men is significant. In fact, women account for around a quarter of all individuals with severe illicit drug problems. Some studies suggest that women are more likely to seek treatment due to stigma or reluctance to seek care. However, other studies indicate that women are less likely to seek specialized services than men due to the dual stigma attached to both drug use in general and being a woman with a substance use problem. Further research is necessary to determine the extent and nature of the treatment gap in various regions and sub-groups in Nigeria.

African philosophy of hard work permeates the lives of African people. African youths who understand this philosophy will not be lazy but will be proactive in their various endeavors and pursuit of a better life. Most Nigerian are not lazy because they engage in a variety of work in order to make money. Becoming rich at a young age is not evil, but the source of the wealth is what matters. Recently, there have been cases of such fetish practices by youths in various parts of Nigeria. In Imo State, news broke about a young man who his mother visited in a hostel. The poor woman, who was probably coming to see his son, who (maybe) was in school, bought fruits to be presented to him, but he ended up attempting to kill her for a money ritual. Also, in Ogun State, the news of the killing of a girl, identified as Rofiat, by her boyfriend and his friends is still fresh. The case of Rofiat was pathetic because she did not survive. The teenagers had cut her head off and were roasting in a clay pot when the police apprehended them. In Imo, another incident, which has been dismissed as a comedy skit, has still not convincingly been erased from the memories of the people, as some youths sat in a famous roundabout in Owerri, excreting and using bread to dip in it as sauce before eating.

In Nigerian culture, certain practices have been given the moniker ‘Yahoo Plus’. As a writer, I was curious about the origins of this name and how it came to be. ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ is a term commonly used to describe internet scammers, many of whom work from laptops. When someone in Nigeria is seen with a laptop, they are often referred to as a ‘Yahoo boy.’ If they are not called this, they may be labeled as someone who engages in love scams or as a business magnate looking to defraud unsuspecting individuals with phony proposals. Love scams, in particular, involve young boys frequenting dating sites in search of white women, some of whom may be widows or unmarried and wealthy. Some of these women may have a preference for black men, and as the relationship progresses, the boys seek ways to trick them before deleting their profiles on the dating site. As more people became aware of internet scams, young boys began to seek assistance from traditional healers to make charms that would enable them to hypnotize and defraud their victims. It is the involvement of these conventional healers that gives their activities the name ‘Yahoo Plus.’ The traditional healers instruct these boys to repeat the names of their victims a specific number of times and perform incantations before contacting them for business or making phone calls. In some cases, they are asked to make sacrifices, such as buying gifts for people, before engaging in the activity. Sometimes, the traditional healers tell them to leave presents at a crossroads at midnight to ensure that their victims find the money and take it. Nowadays, those who engage in these practices may find it increasingly challenging to scam people out of their money, so they have started using young women as a means to their ends.

The issue of mental instability among young girls in Nigeria has become a pressing concern that requires immediate attention. The root causes of this phenomenon are complex and multifaceted, including poverty, lack of education, and social and cultural factors. In addition, the lavish lifestyles of wealthy individuals, ostentatious displays of wealth by music stars and religious leaders, and the dazzling lyrics contained in music by some idols all contribute to this issue. Furthermore, prosperity preaching by religious leaders and the notion that God can make one a millionaire overnight exacerbate the problem. Nollywood films also frequently promote these messages, and parental control in many homes has been found to be lacking. There are some arguments about the existence of money rituals. Some believe that innocent and unsuspecting young women are only pushed into business by guys, while those who encourage them are already masters of the game. They can sell off their body parts in order to earn a living from the sales. They have no regard for their bodies. They can go to any length to make themselves rich. Mr. Ben Bruce, the owner of Silver Bird Group and former senator, once said that rituals do not make people rich. In a statement credited to him, Mr. Bruce said: “Leaders of tomorrow now engage in unimaginable crimes only to become millionaires overnight.” He asked what had suddenly gone wrong with young people who now believe that rituals involving human blood will make them rich. According to him, many Nigerians go missing daily, and many are never found. Some were found dead with body parts missing. We must work to put an end to this trend. We must not accept the narrative that poverty and unemployment get young people into ritual killings. He emphasized that there is no shortcut to being wealthy without hard work. Killing a human being for ritual purposes will not make you rich overnight. Instead, it will only take you to hell.

In a society where wealth is often associated with corrupt methods, there are still determined and persistent young women who work hard every day to change this narrative and excel in their respective fields. These women have made significant strides in various areas, including politics, entertainment, sports, and education, putting Nigeria on the global map. Here are a few examples of young Nigerian women who have achieved remarkable success. Omolade Gold, a 17-year-old Nigerian woman, has gained widespread attention for her impressive driving skills. In a viral video, she can be seen confidently maneuvering a massive truck with a foothold that is at least two feet off the ground. Through her social media accounts, Omolade showcases her flawless ability to handle heavy-duty trucks, quickly reversing and driving out of tight parking spaces. Her skills have earned her a devoted following among internet users, who are surprised to see a female excelling in what is typically viewed as a male-dominated field. Despite her small stature, Omolade exhibited remarkable courage and skill, confidently navigating the roads like a seasoned pro. Proudly describing herself as a female truck driver, she has shown that women can excel in Nigeria. In one of her videos, she shared how people used to tell her that men could do things better than women, but she confidently debunked that myth. With her impressive driving skills, Omolade has become an inspiration and role model for young women in Nigeria, proving that determination and hard work can lead to success regardless of gender.

Meet Oluwatobiloba Ayomide, an exceptional Nigerian sprinter and 100-meter hurdler who has made her mark in the world of track and field. Born on April 23, 1997, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Tobi was discovered at the young age of 15 when she won first place in a 100m sprint at an inter-house sports competition in her hometown. Since then, she has represented Nigeria in various competitions, including the African Youth Championships and the African U20 Championships, where she won silver and gold medals, respectively. In 2022, Tobi achieved her most incredible feat yet, setting a new world record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles semifinal in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 12.12 seconds. Despite facing psychological and financial challenges along the way, Tobi has become the Commonwealth and African champion in the 100 m hurdles and holds the meet record in both competitions. Her journey is one of perseverance, dedication, and triumph.

Adijat Adenike Olarinloye is an exceptional athlete who has proudly represented her country at the Commonwealth Games. Born to Nigerian parents on July 14, 1999, in Osun State, located in the southwestern region of Nigeria, Adijat achieved the remarkable feat of winning gold medals in both the women’s 55 kg and 55 kg clean jerk competitions, while also securing a silver in the 55 kg snatch competition. She narrowly missed defeating her fellow countrywoman, Chika Amalaha, for the top prize. During the 2019 African Games, Adijat set a new African record in the clean and jerk division of weightlifting, lifting an impressive 116 kg on August 26. Adijat continued to make history by winning Nigeria’s first gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Her outstanding lifts of 92 kg in the snatch, 111 kg in clean & jerk, and 203 kg in total earned her a well-deserved place in the record books.

Tems, born Temilade Openiyi, is a multi-talented Nigerian musician, songwriter, and producer who has garnered worldwide attention. With a Nigerian mother and a British-Nigerian father, she was born in Lagos on June 11, 1995, and discovered her love for music while studying Economics in South Africa. Her exceptional musical abilities were recognized by her music tutor, propelling her into a remarkable career in the music industry. In 2019, Tems made her mark on the Nigerian music scene with her viral single “Try Me,” captivating the hearts of music enthusiasts and industry leaders alike. Her career skyrocketed after collaborating with Wizkid on the track “Essence” from his Made In Lagos album, earning her a Grammy award nomination. Tems has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including the 2022 MTV VMA award and the City People Music award in 2019, and has won numerous awards, including Best Collaboration and Song of the Year for “Essence” at the All-Africa Music Award. With her impressive list of accolades and nominations, Tems is undoubtedly one of Africa’s most promising female prospects. Her inspiring journey serves as a testament to the unwavering passion and determination of young women who aspire to pursue their dreams in unconventional paths, triumphing over the challenges of today’s world. These extraordinary women are challenging societal norms and working towards creating a positive impact. These remarkable women are challenging societal norms and making a significant impact. They are trailblazers, shattering barriers and inspiring individuals around the globe. Their experiences emphasize the extraordinary accomplishments that can be achieved, particularly as they share their knowledge with the next generation through sports and entertainment. Young girls can follow in their footsteps and avoid negative influences that offer quick rewards. Hence, in order to prevent them from resorting to unethical means to attain wealth, what measures can we take to provide adequate support and encouragement to young women?

To avert the situation of women taking the wrong path, the government must prioritize the welfare of its citizens, regardless of their background, religion, beliefs, culture, or health status. As Nigerians, we all deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. The prevalence of mental illness in our society is unacceptable, especially considering that these young women are entitled to fundamental human rights. It is heartbreaking to see them wandering the streets, feeling helpless and abandoned. We must do better than pray for them. It is pretty disheartening to see young girls roaming our streets without proper care and support. Instead of providing them with much-needed help, we abandoned them to wander about the streets. Some are forced to sleep in the open, walk around naked, and endure harsh weather conditions. In the end, many will have no access to basic amenities like clean water, proper food, and clothing. Some of them might be subjected to physical abuse and abandoned to suffer for their fate. We all must come together to address this issue and provide these girls with the support they need to live a better life.

Preventing substance use disorder is a critical aspect of managing it, both in the workplace and the community. Mobilizing communities to recognize addiction as a disease and making treatment options available are crucial factors in addressing the issue. It’s vital to have a cost-effective prevention and treatment strategy in place to create drug-free communities. By implementing workplace policies that prevent and address substance use disorders, we can promote safer work environments, motivated communities, and a productive workforce. Governments in the Western world have implemented various methods to address the issue of the increasing number of mentally deranged individuals who roam the streets. In Nigeria, the number of young women walking the streets is a clear indication that the government’s efforts to rehabilitate and provide assistance to such women have yielded minimal results. Mentally ill individuals roam the streets without any government or individual concern. In developed countries, drug addicts who have developed a mental illness do not wander the streets as we have in Nigeria. They receive adequate attention and care before being reintegrated into society. No matter the State of mind of drug addicts, we, too, can do better as Nigerians.

According to a former Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris, at least 2.5 million of Lagos State’s 18 million residents suffer from some form of mental illness. This statistic was gathered after a recent study conducted in the State. Mental illness, neurological disorders, and substance abuse account for 14 percent of the global burden of diseases. Recent studies in Lagos revealed that an average of 14.1 percent of the total Lagos population suffers from some form of mental illness. If left untreated, these illnesses could result in minor mental illnesses that affect the quality of life. Moreover, the effects of mental illnesses on individuals could lead to isolation, loss of productivity, and underdeveloped human potential, ultimately causing gross underdevelopment of a State or a country. In Lagos State, it is estimated that 20 to 25 percent of the downline in the workforce is due to the effects of mental health disorders. The question remains: are these young women, not Nigerians? Are they not our daughters?

It is rare to see someone who accepts being a father, mother, brother, sister, cousin, nephew, wife, or child of these young girls, except when she is knocked down by vehicles or is used for rituals. Then, you see people coming out to claim ownership, mainly because the driver or the unsuccessful ritualist could pay money in case of death. We see and hear of psychiatric hospitals built everywhere around us while a bunch of young girls parade our streets. These people are often treated as if they are not Nigerians. They are ostracized and neglected. Most times, instead of providing them with healing alternatives, you hear people praying for them or asking why a young girl could behave insane. We call on our young women to develop healthy friendships and relationships by avoiding friends or family members who pressure them to use substances. It’s often said we become most like those we surround ourselves with. It means if we surround ourselves with people who abuse drugs and alcohol, we are more likely to use them as well. Peer pressure is a significant part of life for young adults. If we intend to stay drug-free, develop an excellent way to say no, prepare a good excuse, or plan ahead of time to stay away from giving in to peer pressure. We call on them to seek help for mental illness. Mental illness and substance abuse often work together. Therefore, if we are dealing with a mental illness and substance abuse, such as anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder, we should seek professional help from a licensed therapist or counselor. A professional will provide us with healthy coping skills to alleviate our symptoms without turning to drugs and alcohol.

Rev. Ma, S.J, is a Jesuit Catholic priest and PhD candidate in public and social policy at St. Louis University in the state of Missouri, USA.