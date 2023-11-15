UK-based Nigerian mother of two found dead after speaking with husband, others

A Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom, Joy Nsude, has reportedly died moments after speaking with her husband and several other persons.

A Facebook user, Ibironke Quadri, disclosed the death of the mother of two in a post on her page on Monday.

Quadri said: “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our esteemed member of Nigerian Society (Teesside University) Middlesbrough, United Kingdom, Joy Osunde, a student of International Management.

“She is a mother of two children who are a two-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy. She passed away in her apartment on November 2, 2023, in Hartlepool England after speaking to many people on the phone including her husband while he was on his way to work on that fateful day.

“The cause of death is not yet reviewed.

“Justice Nwaru, the husband who is devastated at the moment, is soliciting your kind and generous donations from friends, families, groups, institutions, and associations to enable him to arrange her funeral.”