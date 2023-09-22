The new AIG is from Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Zone 11 Police Command comprises Osun and Oyo States.

The statement said the immediate past AIG, Olarewaju Oladimeji, has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja as Force Secretary.

The statement said Odama was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as Cadet ASP Course 16 member.

According to the statement, the new AIG attended Christ the King Primary School, Okpoma and Mary Knoll College, Ogoja, both in Cross River State.

It added: “He has a B.sc in Sociology – ABU Zaria, PGD Management – UNICAL Calabar, MSC Criminology – ABU Zaria, MBA – UNICAL and is also a Chartered Accountant.

“He worked as DCO Birnin Kebbi, DPO Koko Besse, Yauri, Sakaba Divisions and transferred to Zone 7 Abuja as O/C Federal Anti-Robbery and later transferred to Abuja FCT Command and became DPO Maitama, Lugbe, Kwubua, Buwari, Gwagwalada.

“The new AIG was also transferred to Kaduna State and served as DPO Birnin Gwari, Kakuri, Rigachuku, Angwaa Sanusi Divisions.”

The statement said Odama attended Peace Keeping Mission in Pristina, Kosovo, United Nation Mission in Monrovia, Liberia and UN mission in Estimo, Indonesia in 2008.

The new AIG is a recipient of several awards, including the most proactive Divisional Police Office in Kaduna State in 2011 and best Area Commander in Osun State in 2015.