Ogun Amotekun dismisses six pregnant recruits

The Ogun State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, has dismissed six female recruits from its training camp for being pregnant before joining the agency.

The State Corps Commander, retired Brigadier General Alade Adedigba, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Thursday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Adedigba said the decision was taken after a routine pregnancy test conducted on 125 female recruits in the camp.

He noted that the exercise underscored the agency’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its personnel, and its determination to maintain a high standard of professionalism and discipline among its ranks.

He added that the agency’s decision was also a proactive measure to prevent any potential health complications or significant risks that may arise during the training period.

He said: “The training we provide here is intense, rigorous and demanding, and we are concerned that the physical demands may pose risks such as threatening the pregnancies or causing avoidable deformities.

“The difficult but necessary decision is therefore taken in conformity with our usual practice of providing a safe and secure environment for our recruits.

“Also, this move aligns with our broader mission of public safety and health.”

The Commander, however, expressed admiration for the determination of the six female recruits, acknowledging their eagerness to serve their communities and the state.

Adedigba said that the agency would be happy to have them on board after delivery during their next recruitment process.

He said: “We appreciate their willingness to step forward and join our ranks; however, we must also ensure their health and the health of their children yet unborn.

“So, as they prepare for their new journeys into motherhood, we assure them that their commitment to serve is commendable.

“We assure that they will have the opportunity to fulfill their aspirations in our future recruitment process, when they return stronger after delivery.”

The Commander, however, reiterated the agency’s commitment in ensuring that all recruits undergo training without any health risks or complications.

