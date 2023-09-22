Only 5,000 out of 100,000 repentant Boko Haram are insurgents – Commissioner

Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, the Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, has said that only about 5,000 out of the over 100,000 repentant Boko Haram members were actual insurgents.

The Commissioner made this known in Maiduguri, the state capital, while presenting a paper titled: “Borno Model.”

This was at an event to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Peace, organised by an NGO: Peace Ambassador for Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment.

Gambo said: “Contrary to fears by the public that 100,000 were insurgents, only about 5,000 are actual fighters.

“Most of the others are farmers, women and children held hostage by the insurgents.

“Many of them are victims being held by the insurgents.”

She noted that those being deradicalised and reintegrated back to their communities did not include the insurgents.

She said: “We do not release the insurgents.

“We have records of the whereabouts of any person released.”

Gambo said before the release of anyone and reintegration back to his community, such persons must undergo three weeks intensive training on human rights from security and religious leaders, and his community adequately contacted to endorse their return.

The Commissioner solicited for the support of the international community for the government to succeed in bringing lasting peace to the state.

NAN reports that the “Borno Model” is a non-kinetic approach aimed at handling counter-insurgency efforts and addressing humanitarian crises for over one decade.