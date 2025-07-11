ICPC Chairman honoured for commitment to anti-corruption, youth development

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), has yet again been honoured with an Award of Excellence in recognition of the Commission’s commitment to anti-corruption and youth empowerment initiatives.

Themed: “From Awareness to Action: Empowering Youths for National Security,” the event, which took place in Abuja, is the 2nd National Sitting and Leadership Conference organised by the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN).

Represented by the Spokesperson of the commission, Demola Bakare, Dr. Aliyu said the award is “a recognition of what the ICPC stands for”.

He said this is “mobilising young people for action”.

The ICPC boss emphasised that Nigerian youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow but strategic partners in the present fight for peace, security, and national development.

Highlighting the Commission’s focus on youths, he informed the gathering about a specialised unit within the ICPC dedicated to youth engagement, stressing that meaningful engagement rather than confrontation would lead to lasting peace, as the Commission encourages active participation over protests.

He urged Nigerian youths to refuse to be agents of destabilisation or violence and instead serve as ambassadors of peace and security.

Also Read:

“What ICPC wants is not just inclusion, but also participation and strategic action that is level-headed,” he stated.

Dr. Aliyu assured that the Commission will continue to support youth involvement in national development while commending the Youth Assembly for addressing national development through entrepreneurship.

“Entrepreneurship reduces poverty and unemployment, and when that is reduced, there are fewer hands for the devil to use,” he said.

The Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, who was represented at the event, lauded the initiative, describing youths as protectors, partners, and peacebuilders of today.

Olawande reiterated the importance of youths transitioning from passive recipients of policy to active architects of security and peace.

Delivering the keynote address, Sir Henry Njoku, CEO of Harritex Group, highlighted the current realities facing young Nigerians, while urging them to take ownership of national transformation, asserting that change must come from within.

The event also featured a presentation on entrepreneurship skills as a means of transformation for the youths by Engineer Zaharaddeen Usman.

It was concluded with the presentation of the Award of Excellence to the ICPC Chairman and other notable recipients.

Post Views: 15