Vulcaniser jailed for life for defiling wife’s 15-year-old niece

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State has sentenced a 41-year-old vulcaniser, Wasiu Ibrahim, to life imprisonment for defiling his wife’s 15-year-old niece.

Justice Rahman Oshodi held that the prosecution has sufficiently proved the charge of defilement against Ibrahim.

Oshodi held that the convict was a liar who tried to deny a statement he made in which he confessed to have defiled the survivor (name withheld).

He said: “Mr. Wasiu Ibrahim, for sexual gratification, you violated the survivor after your wife returned home from a burial.

“She had lived with you since she was 10, and called you daddy, yet, it did not deter you.

“You threatened to beat her if she would tell anyone, after having sexual intercourse with her.

“She did not inform anyone until days later, after she was found crying at the back of a classroom at Estate Primary School, Ogba.”

The Judge said that Ibrahim should be ashamed and punished as Lagos State had zero tolerance for sexual crimes.

Oshodi added: “The charge of defilement for which you have been found guilty carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

“I hereby sentence you to life imprisonment and your name will be in the Sexual Offences Register as maintained by Lagos State.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos State Government, which prosecuted the case, presented three witnesses during the trial.

They are: the survivor, a school counsellor and the investigative police officer.

Ibrahim and two others testified for the defence.

According to the Lagos State Government, Ibrahim committed the offence on January 26, 2017 at 61, Abeokuta Street, Ogba, Lagos State.

NAN reports that child defilement contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.