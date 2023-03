Tanker crushes four to death in Abeokuta

Four people were confirmed dead in a multiple accident involving a tanker and two cars at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta in Ogun State on Friday night.

Florence Okpe, Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, said this in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Okpe said that the accident was caused by speeding on the part of the tanker driver.

She added that the accident involved a tanker marked T-15321LA, a BMW car with registration number TTD 421 CX and an unregistered Nissan jeep.

She said: “The tanker driver was trying to make a turning at the Lafenwa Roundabout, lost control and rammed into two vehicles and fence of a building.

“The deceased were standing by the fence before they were trapped.

“The content spilled but was quickly transloaded into another truck with the help of fire service and other traffic managers.”

Okpe the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Ahmed Umar, expressed sadness over the incident.

“The Sector Commander is pained over the carelessness of some truck drivers, who refused to consider other road users,” the corps Public Education Officer said.

Okpe explained that the deceased have been taken away by their families, possibly for burial.

Okpe sympathised with family of the victims, advising them to contact the FRSC for more information about the crash.