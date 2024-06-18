Super Eagles’ star, Simon Moses, visits Idoma monarch

Super Eagles midfielder, Moses Daddy Simon, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Och’Idoma of Idoma, His Royal Highness, Eliagwu Odogbo John.

The Nantes of France player, in an Instagram post, presented the revered monarch with a national team jersey.

The 28-year-old player wrote on his Instagram: “I paid a courtesy visit to the Och’Idoma, my King, HRH Eliagwu Odogbo John.

“I was absolutely thrilled to meet with my King for the first time and deeply honoured to hear about his vision for the youth and entire community.

“We are lucky to have him.

“Long live The King.”

Simon has so far won 72 caps and scored nine goals in the national team colours.

He received his first call-up to the Nigeria national team by coach Daniel Amokachi in March 2015 and made his debut on the 25th of the same month in an international friendly against Uganda.