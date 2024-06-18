Guards nab three suspected kidnappers in Benue community

Three suspected members of a kidnap gang have reportedly been apprehended by men of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, in Otukpo town, Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

According to an eyewitness in Otukpo, the gang members were arrested on Monday while trying to escape with their loot after collecting ransom from their victims.

The suspects were also alleged to be connected to the recent attack on a Benue Links bus that had its driver killed after Otukpo.

He said: “They were arrested after Information got to the Community Volunteer Guards from Otukpo Motor Park where they were trying to board a vehicle to Makurdi.

“The Guards immediately moved to the scene and had them arrested. They were searched and some money suspected to be the ransom received from their victims and their loved ones were recovered from them.

“The Guards immediately handed them over to the Police in Otukpo for further investigations and necessary action.”

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, noted that the suspects were linked to the Benue Links robbery in Otukpa during which the driver of the bus was killed.

Anene stated further that investigation into the matter was already ongoing.