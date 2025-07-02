ADC’s Dumebi Kachikwu rejects Atiku-backed leadership, describes takeover as ‘political dramedy’

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu, has reacted strongly to the announcement of former Senate President David Mark as interim chairman of the ADC, describing the development as a “dramedy” orchestrated by allies of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement titled “David Mark Appointed as ADC Interim Chairman – My Response”, Kachikwu rejected what he called a “takeover of the national leadership” of the party, insisting that those behind the move lacked legitimacy and were acting in alliance with a defunct leadership.

“The Atiku-led group are in some form of alliance with the former leadership of the party led by Ralph Nwosu. The tenure of the Nwosu-led executive lapsed on August 21, 2022,” he said, adding that Nwosu’s continued claims to the chairmanship had been subject to multiple court cases.

Kachikwu criticised the group’s strategy, accusing them of trying to hijack the party structure without due process.

” Can you build something on nothing? Can you shave a man’s hair in his absence? Can you enter a man’s house through the back door and declare yourself the landlord?” he queried.

The ADC presidential candidate described the Atiku-aligned figures as part of “yesterday’s men” attempting to prolong what he called a “chopping must continue” political culture.

“They are a bunch of greedy and selfish old men who believe that political power is their birthright,” he said. “Nigerians are tired of your generation and reject everything you have to offer.”

Kachikwu also cast doubt on the group’s claim to be fighting for ordinary Nigerians, noting that its members include former governors, ministers, and political figures who had already shaped Nigeria’s trajectory for decades.

