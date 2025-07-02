Atiku-led coalition in private alliance with past ADC leadership -Kachikwu

Dumebi Kachikwu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress says the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition is in some form of alliance with the former leadership of the party, led by Chief Ralph Nwosu.

This is contained in a statement by Kachikwu in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the former senate president, David Mark, and former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola, were on Tuesday , announced as interim Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of the ADC.

The announcement was made by the coalition platform being positioned against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

NAN reports that controversy has continued to trail the development, with some members insisting that the coalition cannot impose such leadership on the party.

Kachikwu, who faulted the development, pointed out that the tenure of the Nwosu led executive lapsed on August 21, 2022.

He said that Nwosu’s continued parade of himself as chairman of the party had been the subject of various litigations in different courts across the country.

“Can you build something on nothing? Can you shave a man’s hair in his absence? Can you enter a man’s house through the back door and declare yourself the landlord?

According to him, if members of the coalition seek to be part of the ADC, they should do the proper thing and come through the front door.

“We are a party of decent and well-behaved people. Our brand of opposition is one that not only opposes but proposes, something that the coalition is not conversant with.

.”The coalition claimed that they are fighting for the rights of ordinary Nigerians and that they are on a rescue mission.

“What is confusing is that these men made up of a former vice president, former governors, ministers and political office holders are the same people who have presided over the affairs of this nation for the past four decades.

“We have nothing to show for their decades of leadership other than being seen as a nation divided by tribe and religion and thriving in mediocrity.

“We are a nation lacking in the basics whose majority are poor but here we are, watching those who set our nation on fire saying they are the fire brigade.”

Dumebi said the coalition is more for self interest than that of Nigeria, pointing out that political power is not their birthright.

According to him, Nigerians are tired of the same generation and yearn for fresh ideas and progressive ideals.

“We yearn for a new Nigeria that thrives on meritocracy and de-emphasises tribe and religion.

“We dream of a nation that works for all Nigerians irrespective of region or religion. We want a nation whose laws and opportunities are equal to all.

“We desire inclusiveness for all and social protections for the weak amongst us. Nigerians have never asked for much other than a leadership that truly cares. Most members of the coalition failed us.”

He advised the coalition to shop for another political platform as the current ADC leadership is not part of the coalition.

