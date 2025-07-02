2027 Coalition: Why we chose ADC – David Mark

The Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Senator David Mark, has stated that the adoption of the ADC as the platform for the 2027 general elections was driven by the need to unify Nigeria’s opposition and safeguard the nation’s democracy.

Speaking during the unveiling of the ADC as the opposition coalition’s platform in Abuja on Wednesday, Mark said the coalition’s mission transcends a quest for political power, focusing instead on rebuilding Nigeria’s democratic institutions, which he said are crumbling under the current administration.

“This coalition is not merely about gaining political power. It is a concerted effort to rebuild the pillars of our democracy and prevent Nigeria’s descent into a one-party state,” he declared.

Mark accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of hijacking democratic institutions and fostering what he described as a ‘creeping descent into total civilian dictatorship,’ leaving Nigerians with no credible alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

The coalition comprises various opposition parties, youth-led movements, civil society groups, and pro-democracy advocates. It aims to tackle critical national issues including insecurity, poverty, and governance failures.

Mark described the ADC as a “fortress of democratic revival,” pledging to transform it into a platform rooted in inclusivity, transparency, and the rule of law.

“Here, the North shall hold hands with the South, the youth shall find equal footing with the elders, women will be equal partners with men, and the farmer and the technocrat shall labour side by side—not for the triumph of one party over another, but for the triumph of Nigeria herself,” he said.

He also took aim at the APC-led government, criticising its approach to national security, economic hardship, and corruption. He accused the ruling party of deliberately destabilising and infiltrating opposition platforms to deny Nigerians viable options in 2027.

“We have never seen a government so much at home with corruption, a government that disdains accountability in all ramifications. A government more concerned with the next election rather than the survival of ordinary Nigerians,” he stated.

Mark called on all Nigerians, particularly young people, women, and victims of insecurity, to rally behind the ADC as part of a historic rescue mission aimed at reclaiming the soul of the nation.

“This coalition is for all Nigerians who believe that our democracy is worth fighting for. It is for youths who face an uncertain future, for families who live in fear of violence, and for all citizens who deserve better,” he said.

He outlined the coalition’s vision: unity over division, service over slogans, action over excuses, and justice over inequity. According to him, the mission is not just about winning the 2027 elections but about safeguarding the nation’s future.

“Let history record that when our democracy faltered, we rose, not in fear, but in faith. The opposition is united. The platform is ADC. The time is now,” Mark emphasised.

