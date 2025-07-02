Malami resigns from APC to join coalition ADC

The immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress to join the newly adopted coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress.

Malami’s defection, announced just moments after the opposition coalition formally adopted the ADC as its political vehicle marks one of the first high-profile defections to the coalition party.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Malami said his decision was driven by “deep personal reflection” and a “commitment to rescue Nigeria.”

“After wide consultations and deep personal reflection, I hereby announce my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and my decision to align with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party of choice for our coalition — a coalition driven by the urgent need to rescue our country from further decline,” he said.

Malami, who served as Nigeria’s Attorney-General from 2015 to 2023, described the current state of the nation as “unacceptable,” citing worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and what he termed as “governance by propaganda.”

