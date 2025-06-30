Gov. Yusuf leads Kano delegation to Dantata’s burial

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has departed the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the funeral of elder statesman and business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, in Madina.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano by the Director-General of Media and Publicity, Kano State Government House, Sanusi Bature.

Yusuf is leading the delegation to the funeral rites in Madina following the death of Dantata in the early hours of Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The delegation includes the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State; former Jigawa Governor, Ali Saad Birnin Kudu; top government officials; and other dignitaries.

The statement described Dantata as a prominent figure in commerce, philanthropy, and community development, noting that his death marks the end of an era in Nigeria’s business and humanitarian sectors.

Speaking before his departure, Yusuf described Dantata as “a father to many, whose generosity and commitment to humanity transcended borders”.

He said the delegation’s presence in Madina was a mark of respect and appreciation for the late elder statesman’s contributions to Kano and Nigeria.

The funeral is expected to draw family members, government delegations, business associates, Islamic scholars, and well-wishers from across the world.

Dantata is remembered for his humility, deep faith, and notable contributions to economic growth and social development in Nigeria and beyond.

