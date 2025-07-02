Police recover 36 cars from suspected car snatchers in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says it has recovered 36 vehicles suspected to have been stolen from the state, other states and foreign countries.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Moshood Jimoh, made this known to newsmen at the command’s headquarters, Ikeja while displaying the vehicles and other exhibits recovered from the suspects.

The police boss said that many of the cars were snatched from various states and recovered in Lagos en route to international borders for illegal export.

He said that some of the recovered vehicles which worth hundreds of millions of naira, were traced to various suspects involved in fraudsters, rogue drivers, and other criminal gangs.

“Some were stolen by trusted drivers, while some vehicles were intercepted while being moved out of Lagos and others were tracked to locations where they were already sold or still in criminal possession, ” he said.

According to him, additional 70 vehicles in police custody are currently under investigation.

He called on members of the public whose vehicles were stolen at gunpoint or taken by their drivers, to visit the headquarters for verification and possible recovery.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property while ensuring that criminals had no safe haven in the state.

According to the CP, police response time to distress calls, now averages around five minutes across the state.

The commissioner, who did not reveal the number of suspects apprehended, said that different firearms were recovered from them.

He said that the formation of a “Eko Strike Force”, a specialised unit created to swiftly respond to flashpoints of insecurity had grown from five to nine teams and was actively complementing the efforts of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

He also acknowledged the critical support of the public, whose timely reports and actionable intelligence had aided many of the recent successes.

The police boss said that all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

